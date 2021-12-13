Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs warming up into the mid 60s. Cloud cover will be increasing through the day as a warm front lifts from the south. In addition to the cloudiness, this front will also bring the possibility of a few isolated showers. Through the first half of the week, these isolated showers will be possible as fronts dance around. In this same period, we’ll see highs warm up into the upper 70s by Wednesday, with near record-breaking temperatures again in the forecast. We do begin to cool down for the second half of the week, and rain chances improve as well. Highs return to the low and mid 70s for Thursday/Friday, with moderate rain chances in the forecast. Looking ahead to the weekend, highs will only be in the 50s, and there are currently moderate to high rain chances as well.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt
Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt
The vehicle used in an assault in Van Zandt County is believed to be a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti....
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in hit-and-run assault
Tyler PD officers went around with families helping them look through apparel, toys, and other...
Tyler families got to shop with Tyler PD during Christmas shopping spree at Academy
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

Latest News

Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 12-13-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Clouds increase today
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 12-13-21