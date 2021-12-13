Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man accused of killing Texas officer out of hospital, jailed

Jamie Jaramillo faces a charge of capital murder of a peace officer for the shooting death of Mesquite Police Officer Richard Houston.(CBS DFW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) - The man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail.

Court records show that 37-year-old Jamie Jaramillo was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday. Jail records show he was being held Friday in Dallas County jail on $2 million bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Jaramillo is accused of fatally shooting Mesquite Officer Richard Houston last week while he responded to a call about a disturbance in the parking lot of a supermarket.

