Lufkin girls basketball player back with team after illness

After more than 600 days away from the court, Aaliyah Menefee (center) is back with her Lufkin teammates for her senior season.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After more than 600 days away from the court, Aaliyah Menefee is back with her Lufkin teammates for her senior season.

As a sophomore, Menefee was the district offensive MVP, however she missed the playoffs that year due to an injury. While getting blood work at the doctor Menefee and the team discovered a bigger issue: She was diagnosed with Idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), weakening her immune system.

With the COVID pandemic in 2020, Menefee was forced to sit out of competition while she tried to fight off the diagnosis.

“We we’re not sure she would ever play again,” Lufkin coach SaDale Lamb said. “This was bigger than basketball. We were worried about her health.”

Menefee was able to overcome the diagnosis through prescribed steroids and medical treatment and has been cleared to play. She wasted no time getting back to her old ways scoring 13 points in her first game back.

“Mentally I had to keep pushing myself that I could get through it,” Menefee said. “I had to keep pushing.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

