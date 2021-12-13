Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Huntsville police investigating apparent murder-suicide(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after being called for a welfare concern on Dec. 12, shortly after 4:00 p.m.

Police say a man had been shot inside the home by another woman, who said she was about to kill herself.

A perimeter was set up around a private residence in the 1500 block of Ave P, and the police department’s SWAT team tried to establish contact with the woman. After numerous attempts to contact, the SWAT team forcibly opened the front door and a small aerial drone was deployed.

Officers made their way in and found a man and a woman dead inside. Police have not identified those involved at this time.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt
Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt
The vehicle used in an assault in Van Zandt County is believed to be a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti....
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in hit-and-run assault
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan speaks to his team's players after their 38-35...
Chapel Hill loses 38-35 in heartbreaking state semifinal game against Austin LBJ

Latest News

NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic is seeing an uptick in COVID-10 vaccine demand, especially...
NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic seeing increased demand for COVID-19 shots
Curtis Traylor-Harris
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended...
Smith County constable, deputies accused of theft, official oppression have licenses suspended by TCOLE
NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic seeing increased demand for COVID-19 shots
NET Health’s Tyler vaccine clinic seeing increased demand for COVID-19 shots
Carthage Park
Carthage’s new all-abilities, all-ages park gives everyone a place to play