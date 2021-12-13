Gregg County commissioners appoint new Pct. 2 constable

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted to appoint a new Pct. 2 Constable Monday.

In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners appointed resource officer at Spring Hill ISD and officer with the Longview Police Department, Roger Askew, to be the new constable.

Askew will start as the Pct. 2 Constable on January 1.

“Roger Askew has a tremendous amount of experience, over 20 years in law enforcement as his resume will show, he has exposure all over the community and different functions that he has been as law enforcement, he can take this job and hit the ground running,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

The lone no vote was from Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo. In a statement, Primo said he favored allowing the people in Pct. 2 vote on a new constable.

I favor letting people of Pct. 2 choose who they want their Constable to be. In 79 days a scheduled election will be held to fill this office. There are several very qualified candidates competing for the position with each investing their own time and money. A political appointment gives an un-earned advantage to one candidate over the others which at this time is unfair and not necessary. (The position has been vacant for over two months with little issue as the other Constables have performed any duty.) Why not make it fair to all concerned by waiting for the election and letting the voters of Precinct 2 decide?

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.