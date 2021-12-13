Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gregg County commissioners appoint new Pct. 2 constable

A Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting from June 2021.
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County commissioners voted to appoint a new Pct. 2 Constable Monday.

In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners appointed resource officer at Spring Hill ISD and officer with the Longview Police Department, Roger Askew, to be the new constable.

Askew will start as the Pct. 2 Constable on January 1.

“Roger Askew has a tremendous amount of experience, over 20 years in law enforcement as his resume will show, he has exposure all over the community and different functions that he has been as law enforcement, he can take this job and hit the ground running,” said Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.

The lone no vote was from Pct. 2 Commissioner Darryl Primo. In a statement, Primo said he favored allowing the people in Pct. 2 vote on a new constable.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

