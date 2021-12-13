Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Elective cat declawing banned in Wisconsin city

By Juliana Tornabene and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Madison is the latest city to join the list of areas that have banned elective cat declawing.

According to WMTV, Madison Common Council members voted unanimously in favor of the ban during their last meeting.

Madison Alder Lindsay Lemmer, who was a sponsor of the proposal, called the act of declawing a “cruel and outdated procedure.”

A declawing procedure involves removing the last bone of each cat’s toes, which Lemmer compared to severing a human finger at the first knuckle.

“Today, every cat in Madison lands on its feet as we set an example for the rest of the state and join the numerous cities throughout the country that have already banned this archaic practice,” Lemmer said.

Madison Cat Project, a cat rescue in the area, also favored the ban.

The rescue’s executive director, Colin Steinke, noted cities like Los Angeles, Denver and San Francisco have already banned declawing of cats, in addition to the entire state of New York.

“We are ecstatic,” Steinke said. “This is a big step forward toward a better world for cats, and to see Madison take this step to join the other cities and states who have done so before us is really exciting.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt
Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate dies after suicide attempt
The vehicle used in an assault in Van Zandt County is believed to be a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti....
Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in hit-and-run assault
Tyler PD officers went around with families helping them look through apparel, toys, and other...
Tyler families got to shop with Tyler PD during Christmas shopping spree at Academy
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris charges an electric vehicle in one of the charging stations during...
Harris unveils plan for electric vehicle charging network
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Judge refuses to toss key charge in Capitol riot case
President Joe Biden speaks at Dakota County Technical College, in Rosemount, Minn., Tuesday,...
Biden aims to cut bureaucratic runaround for government services
In this image taken from Brooklyn Center Police Officer Jeffrey Sommers' police body cam video...
Potter trial opens 2nd week with Wright autopsy details