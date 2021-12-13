Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Boshears Center students enjoy special Christmas shopping day

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Brooke Parker, director of Wayne D. Boshears Center For Exceptional Programs School about the students’ Christmas Lights Shopping excursion.

According to Parker, The Mostyn-Moreno Foundation provided $50 for each student to shop at Walmart for themselves or to buy Christmas gifts for others. The Mostyn-Moreno Foundation has hosted Christmas Lights Shopping for the past 20 years, according to Parker.

She said popular items for the shoppers include toys, clothes, and music.



