3-vehicle crash near Carthage kills 2

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A three-vehicle Saturday morning crash in Panola County left two people dead and two in the hospital.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 5:22 a.m., approximately three miles east of Carthage, the driver of a semi-truck towing a trailer was traveling westbound on State Highway 315 and approached the intersection at County Road 106. At the same time, the driver of a second semi-truck also towing a trailer was stopped on State Highway 315 waiting to turn left onto County Road 106 with a Toyota Tundra waiting behind it. The preliminary report by responding DPS troopers states that the Toyota Tundra was initially struck by the first semi-truck as the driver failed to control their speed. The impact caused the Toyota Tundra catch fire after striking the towed trailer of the second semi-truck.

The driver and passenger of the pickup, identified as Kaleb Hamby, 34, of Haughton, LA and Gabriel Webb, 28, of Haughton, LA were pronounced dead at the scene. The semi-truck drivers were both transported to UT Health East Texas - Carthage in stable condition.

