2 Deep East Texans prepare to travel to Kentucky for disaster recovery

By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Kim Glawson, president of iserve365 ministry, just returned from helping Hurricane Ida victims six weeks ago, her husband just had surgery two weeks ago, but she’s preparing to hit the road again tomorrow to help those in need following the tornadoes.

Glawson said “at first, I was like Oh God I really need to go I really need to go. But then I was like I can’t go because he just had surgery. And I rely a lot on him. But last night we got a call from a friend of ours from Lufkin that is wanting to go. And then of course we’re like well we want to go.”

