12 Days of Christmas recipes: 10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For today’s Christmas recipe, we’ve got a 10-ingredient wassail that is so cinnamon-y and delicious that you might just want to make it every year. Not only is it delicious, it makes your house smell incredible.
10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph
- 2 quarts apple cider
- 1-1/2 cups orange juice
- 3/4 cup pineapple juice
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 cinnamon sticks
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
- orange slices (from two oranges)
- 1/2 cup fresh cranberries
In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil, and gently stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Serve hot in mugs.
