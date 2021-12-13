Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

12 Days of Christmas recipes: 10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

(WILX)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For today’s Christmas recipe, we’ve got a 10-ingredient wassail that is so cinnamon-y and delicious that you might just want to make it every year. Not only is it delicious, it makes your house smell incredible.

10-ingredient hot wassail by Mama Steph

  • 2 quarts apple cider
  • 1-1/2 cups orange juice
  • 3/4 cup pineapple juice
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
  • orange slices (from two oranges)
  • 1/2 cup fresh cranberries

In a large saucepan, combine all of the ingredients. Bring to a boil, and gently stir. Reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes. Serve hot in mugs.

Join us as Mama Steph shares recipes to make the season bright...and delcious.
Join us as Mama Steph shares recipes to make the season bright...and delcious.(KLTV)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt
Source: KLTV Staff
Weather watches, warnings in effect for parts of East Texas Friday night
Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating shooting incident involving Bowie County deputy, suicidal man
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
Smith County grand jury indicts 2 men injured in gunfight
Tyler Tate (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shooting threat

Latest News

Delicious for a quick dinner.
Potato-corn chowder with bacon by Mama Steph
Potato-corn chowder by Mama Steph
12 days of Christmas day 12 recipe Mint Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
12 Days of Christmas: Chocolate-mint crinkles by Mama Steph
A closer look at a delicious treat
4-ingredient rocky road fudge by Mama Steph