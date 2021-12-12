Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in hit-and-run assault

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was used in an assault that occurred in the Rolling Oaks community.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Facebook page, authorities believe the vehicle is a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti. It should have damage to its right front fender and wind scoop.

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the car’s driver used it to hit the victim, a woman, twice as she was walking down the road. The alleged assault occurred on County Road 3832 in the Rolling Oaks community.

“We believe it was intentional,” Hendrix said.

A medical helicopter airlifted the victim to a Dallas hospital, Hendrix said. He added that the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A surveillance camera shot footage of the car in the Rolling Oaks area around 12 or 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Please contact Det. Snell at (903) 567-4133 if you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the driver,” the Facebook post stated.

