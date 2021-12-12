Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office looking for vehicle used in hit-and-run assault

The vehicle used in an assault in Van Zandt County is believed to be a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti....
The vehicle used in an assault in Van Zandt County is believed to be a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti. (Source: Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)(Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that was used in an assault that occurred in the Rolling Oaks community.

According to a post on the Van Zandt County Facebook page, authorities believe the vehicle is a 2008 to 2009 Infiniti. It should have damage to its right front fender and wind scoop.

The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office seeks the publics help in locating this vehicle in connection with an assault. The...

Posted by Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said the car’s driver used it to hit the victim, a woman, twice as she was walking down the road. The alleged assault occurred on County Road 3832 in the Rolling Oaks community.

“We believe it was intentional,” Hendrix said.

A medical helicopter airlifted the victim to a Dallas hospital, Hendrix said. He added that the victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A surveillance camera shot footage of the car in the Rolling Oaks area around 12 or 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

“Please contact Det. Snell at (903) 567-4133 if you know the whereabouts of this vehicle or the identity of the driver,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt
Source: KLTV Staff
Weather watches, warnings in effect for parts of East Texas Friday night
Source: Gray News Media
Texas Rangers investigating shooting incident involving Bowie County deputy, suicidal man
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
Smith County grand jury indicts 2 men injured in gunfight
Tyler Tate (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shooting threat

Latest News

Tyler PD officers went around with families helping them look through apparel, toys, and other...
Tyler families got to shop with Tyler PD during Christmas shopping spree at Academy
Toys for Tots still in need of donations for the 6-12 year old age group.
Many Lufkin Walmart shoppers show kindness as they donate to Toys for Tots Organization
Source: Gray News Media
15-year-old boy dies after 1-vehicle rollover wreck on FM 3126 in Polk County
Source: Gray News Media
Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt