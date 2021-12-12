Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tyler families got to shop with Tyler PD during Christmas shopping spree at Academy

Tyler PD officers went around with families helping them look through apparel, toys, and other outdoor equipment.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Families chosen by the Tyler Police Department showed up to Academy early this morning under the impression they were getting a $500 shopping spree.

“Actually, with the marketing department and Tyler PD, they doubled that, so each one of you is going to get a thousand dollars. Every family will get a thousand dollars today to spend in the store however you want. We’re excited to do that,” said Randy Smiley, the store director at Tyler’s Academy.

Families were handed their gift cards and then told to browse the store for whatever they wanted. Tyler PD officers went around helping them look through apparel, toys, and other outdoor equipment. Jacob Scott was with his mom and sisters.

“I mean I was like, ‘Dang, they gonna spend that much money on us?’ I think it’s real good to give back, and I’m glad that we’re the person that getting it cause I’m just really, I’m just really happy about it,” Scott said.

Chuck Boyce, a sergeant with Tyler PD, said he’s been a part of the event for six or seven years now.

“So it sparks us up to go back out there and keep focused on doing good things,” Boyce said.

Sarah and Nick Comeau got to surprise their children with needed clothing, shoes, and gifts.

“Overwhelming with what God has done in our family. We have been going through a very difficult season, so this is just a huge blessing,” Sarah Comeau said.

“We found a grill set just like my grill. The same shape and everything as mine, so now they can grill with me,” Nick Comeau said.

Smiley said, “Christmas is all about giving back and we’re just excited to do it.”

Families were allowed to use the gift cards in full today, come back another time, or shop online if they couldn’t find what they were looking for.

