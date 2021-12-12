Smith County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate in critical condition after suicide attempt

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County Jail inmate remains in critical condition after he allegedly tried to commit suicide in the facility’s clinic cell Saturday afternoon.

According to a press release, jail staff found an inmate unresponsive in the clinic cell at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday. When jail staffers entered the cell, they found that the man had tried to hang himself with his shirt, the press release stated.

Smith County detention deputies immediately cut the shirt off of the inmate and started administering CPR. When paramedics from UT Health EMS arrived at the jail, they continued doing CPR on the man, and they took him to CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital’s emergency room.

“While at the hospital, medical staff members were able to obtain a heartbeat, but no brain function has been detected,” the press release stated.

The inmate’s next of kin has been notified, the press release stated.

“Per Smith County Sheriff’s Office protocol, Sheriff Larry Smith contacted the Texas Rangers to conduct an investigation into this incident,” the press release stated. “As the investigation is ongoing, further details will be given as they become available for release.”

