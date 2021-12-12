Mark in Texas History: Cherokee County Courthouse

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A regular staple for our weekly Mark in Texas History is East Texas courthouses. Today, we feature the Cherokee County Courthouse.

The county courthouse in Rusk is the fourth to serve the citizens of Cherokee County. It was built in 1940 with the assistance of a federal grant.

The courthouse was designed by the architectural firm of Gill and Bennett. It is built of native red and white limestone and features a central block with two-and-one-half story wings.

The courthouse has large windows on its primary facades and decorative art deco grillwork are also prominent.

The Cherokee County Courthouse was recognized with a historical marker in 1991.

If you’d like to take a look at this historical marker, the courthouse is located at 135 South Main Street in Rusk.

