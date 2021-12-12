Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Cherokee County Courthouse

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A regular staple for our weekly Mark in Texas History is East Texas courthouses. Today, we feature the Cherokee County Courthouse.

The county courthouse in Rusk is the fourth to serve the citizens of Cherokee County. It was built in 1940 with the assistance of a federal grant.

The courthouse was designed by the architectural firm of Gill and Bennett. It is built of native red and white limestone and features a central block with two-and-one-half story wings.

The courthouse has large windows on its primary facades and decorative art deco grillwork are also prominent.

The Cherokee County Courthouse was recognized with a historical marker in 1991.

If you’d like to take a look at this historical marker, the courthouse is located at 135 South Main Street in Rusk.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KLTV Staff
Weather watches, warnings in effect for parts of East Texas Friday night
Tyler Tate (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shooting threat
Bradley Winkles, Brenda Ivey, Melissa Garland and Alvina Warren. Not pictured is Kimberly Venn.
Henderson County grand jury indicts 4 arrested in illegal gaming raid
Source: Gray News Media
Bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle on SH-110 near Tyler
James Cruse
Lufkin teen injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large

Latest News

Boshears Center students enjoy ‘Trane Christmas’
Legends Barber College becomes the first East Texas accredited school.
Legends Barber College becomes the first East Texas accredited barber school
Longview Fire Department Toy Drive
Longview Fire Department toy drive takes place Saturday
Volunteer Central: Places to serve in East Texas Dec. 9-16