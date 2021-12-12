Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Many Lufkin Walmart shoppers show kindness as they donate to Toys for Tots Organization

Toys for Tots still in need of donations for the 6-12 year old age group.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Toys for Tots in Angelina County stood in Lufkin Walmart’s parking lot all weekend to collect donations for those less fortunate.

Coordinator Brian Crews said he has been working with toys for tots for the past 25 years and said the local shoppers at Walmart never fail to show kindness for Toys for Tots. The organization has faced more challenges this year with more enrolled applicants and less donations. Crews said they are still behind on donations, but the support given to Toys for Tots said a lot about the community.

“I’ve realized that this is one of the most caring, compassionate communities I’ve ever been around. When there’s a need, all you have to do is ask. And each year the people come out to help us and the kids we serve know the joy of Christmas and knows that somebody loves and cares for them,” Crews said.

Crews said that any person willing to donate toys drops them off at an authorized collection box site by December 16th. These boxes can be found at various location throughout Angelina County. To find out the location of your closest collection site you can click on the “Find your local campaign” button at ToysforTots.org .

