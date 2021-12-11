WEBXTRA: Marshall hosting Bigfoot film festival

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Does a 7- to-8-foot tall, 600-pound ape-like creature roam the North American woods? That was the focus of a film festival in Marshall today.

Dozens of believers and non-believers turned out to the Marshall Memorial City Hall to view some of the more prominent films on the Bigfoot mystery.

Authors and directors were on hand to view and discuss the films with the public. One of the directors of “the Blair Witch Project,” Ed Sanchez, was on hand to discuss his film on Bigfoot. The festival will go on until 11 tonight.

