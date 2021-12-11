Updated Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Tornado Watch in effect until 11 PM for Wood, Franklin, Titus, Morris, Cass, Camp, Upshur and Marion Counties. Please remain alert for strong/severe thunderstorms that may produce strong, gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes in these areas. Stay Weather Alert. A few isolated thunderstorms may form this evening along a dry-line or trough of low pressure that is moving through the area at this time. If that occurs, some gusty winds, hail and even an isolated tornado is possible. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms very late tonight/early on Saturday morning (Pre-Dawn) across portions of East Texas with a cold front that will move through. Gusty, thunderstorm winds, of 50-60 mph will be possible in the strongest storms with some pockets of hail and even an isolated tornado. The tornado risk is very low at this time. We will monitor this weather situation for you very carefully overnight tonight...for sure. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15% chance for significant severe weather until the front moves through your area. If there are any watches and/or warnings, we will let you know. Once the cold front moves through your area late tonight/early Saturday morning, the storm risk will end, and the cooler air will spill into East Texas. Windy and Chilly on Saturday. The high for Saturday will be just after midnight tonight and the low will be just before midnight tomorrow night. We will be here.

