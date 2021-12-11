Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas Rangers investigating shooting incident involving Bowie County deputy, suicidal man

Source: Gray News Media
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting incident involving a Bowie County Sheriff’s Office that occurred Friday morning after a standoff with an armed man on FM 44 in Simms.

According to a press release from the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, BCSO deputies responded to the 6500 block of FM 44 East to check on a report of a suicidal man. When the deputies got to the scene, they tried to make contact with Mark Robert Peters, 60.

Peters fired one shot from inside the home and then refused to come out, the press release stated. He also allegedly threatened the BCSO deputies.

Deputies retreated to a safer distance and negotiated with Peters in an effort to find a peaceful resolution,” the press release stated. “On one occasion, Peters exited the home and fired the weapon, before returning back inside the home.”

Negotiations between the BCSO deputies and Peters went on for several hours, the press release stated.

Peters was allegedly carrying weapons when he came out of the home again. He walked through the front yard and turned toward the deputies that were on scene, placing them in imminent danger, the press release stated.

One deputy fired a single shot that struck Peters, the press release stated. Medical attention was immediately provided, and Life Net EMS personnel took Peters to the Titus Regional Medical Center. Peters was later airlifted to the UT Health Tyler Hospital.

When the press release was issued, Peters was in critical condition.

The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Texas Rangers, and they are investigating the incident.

“The Bowie County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank Life Net for being able to provide immediate care when it was needed,” the press release stated. “We would also like to thank Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Dekalb Police Department, and the Texas Department of Transportation for their assistance with this incident.”

