Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

‘Panther’ the cat rescued after days-long utility pole perch

Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light...
Aurora firefighters rescue Panther, a local cat who's been stuck on top of a 36-foot-high light pole for days, possibly four days on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021in Aurora, Colo.(Philip B. Poston | Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Colorado via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — For at least two days and maybe more, residents of a suburban Denver neighborhood worried about the fate of a black cat called Panther who was perched atop a 36-foot (11-meter) utility pole.

Panther stayed put despite efforts by his co-owner, Alexis Soberanis and others to coax him down in Aurora. Neither pleading nor the enticement of food did the trick, Sentinel Colorado reports.

The cat went missing earlier this week and was first spotted atop the police on Wednesday.

“Everybody’s been just like, ‘Put food down and it’ll come down eventually,’” said Aurora resident Jessica Meadows on Friday morning, when the city received its first snow of the season. “That’s not going to happen.”

Meadows said she and other neighbors called Aurora animal control and Xcel Energy for help.

“Everyone says they can’t do anything,” Meadows said.

Standard practice, according to another utility is to give cats time to make their way back down on their own, Sentinel Colorado reported.

News of Panther’s plight reached Aurora Councilmember Curtis Gardner and city officials dispatched a ladder truck Friday afternoo. After getting the truck into place, firefighters rescued the cat. Panther seemed eager to step into a pet carrier.

Kimberly Medina, another Panther co-owner, said he had always been allowed outside.

No more, she said: “Never.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

SMITH CO WOMAN M ISSING
SMITH CO WOMAN M ISSING
KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 12-10-21 PART 2
KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 12-10-21 PART 2
KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 12-10-21 PART 4
KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 12-10-21 PART 4
KLTV COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
KLTV 7 NEWS 6pm 12-10-21 PART 1
BETO IN NAC
BETO IN NAC