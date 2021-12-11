Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Strong to Severe thunderstorms are likely over portions of East Texas over the next 6 to 7 hours. Movement will be Southeastward, but the storms will likely be moving East and Northeastward. Once the front moves through your area, the severe weather threat will end., Looks like Tyler/Longview around Midnight...Lufkin/Nacogdoches between 2 and 3 AM then out of the area by Dawn on Saturday. Please remain Weather Alert as strong winds, pockets of hail and an isolated tornado are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has most of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or 15% chance of significant severe weather until the cold front moves through. Once you notice the cooler north wind blowing at your place, the threat for severe storms ends. Please make sure you have a way to get watches and warnings. The KLTV Weather App is a FREE app that allows you to know what is happening. Be safe and enjoy the cooler air tomorrow. We start warming up early next week under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

