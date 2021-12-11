Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Marshall hosts Bigfoot film festival

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - It’s been reportedly seen in every state in the U.S. over the decades and here in East Texas as well, an ape-like creature roaming the woods. Bigfoot.

Today, a unique film event was held in Marshall to discuss the possibility that the “hairy giant” exists.

Moccasin Joe, skunk-ape, Sasquatch. Known by many names, Bigfoot is still a mystery.

The mystery is what brought a large crowd to Marshalls memorial city hall.

“There’s reports in every continent with the exception of Antarctica,” said one believer.

“I saw the ‘Legend of Boggy Creek’ back when I was about 6-or 7 years old, and I’ve been fascinated with Bigfoot ever since then,” said Glen Haskins of Lufkin.

Since the 1960s Patterson film, enormous efforts have been made to prove Bigfoot’s existence.

Filmographers and Crypto-zoologists came together for screenings and discussions of notable Bigfoot films at the event.

“To get to meet some of the people that made the movie is really a lot of fun,” Haskins said.

“I don’t know what it is. It’s a mystery, it’s something that has captivated me. It drew my interest,” said Bertha Carroll of Tenaha.

Could there be a 7- to-8 foot, 600-pound ape-man living in North America?

Ed Sanchez, a director on the “Blair Witch Project,” agrees that people are fascinated by mysteries.

“I think that’s fascination is that this thing could exist. Everybody loves a mystery. I think that’s why it lives on. You have these credible people saying they’re seeing it who have nothing to gain. They’re seeing something,” Sanchez said.

Some hope the mystery is never solved.

“If somebody proves it exists, it’s all over after that,” Haskins said.

Source: KLTV Staff
