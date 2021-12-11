Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin police arrest a man who stole ambulance, led officers on a high speed chase

19-year-old Draylon Lewis, stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital.
By Phoebe Green
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUFKIN Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas man is in jail tonight after leading police on a chase in a stolen ambulance.

It was all captured on police dashcam video. Police say behind the wheel was 19-year-old Draylon Lewis. Just before 8 a.m., they say Lewis stole the ambulance while emergency workers were inside the hospital. No patient was on board.

A tracking device on board helped authorities track down the ambulance quickly. From there, the chase began. Top speeds reached about 70 to 80 miles per hour.

About ten minutes after the chase started, Lewis, attempting to avoid running over spike strips, pulls into a church parking lot. An officer executes a pit maneuver in an effort to get Lewis to stop.

After coming to a stop, officers got Lewis out of the car and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the process. Lewis is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

