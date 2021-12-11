Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Isolated thunderstorms this evening, stronger storms ahead of cold front early Saturday morning

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A few isolated thunderstorms may form this evening along a dryline or trough of low pressure that is moving through the area at this time. If that occurs, some gusty winds, hail, and even an isolated tornado is possible.

There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms very late tonight/early on Saturday morning (pre-dawn) across portions of East Texas with a cold front that will move through. Best chances will likely be over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, south of Hwy 79, or a Palestine to Carthage line.

Gusty, thunderstorm winds, of 50 to 60 mph will be possible in the strongest storms with some pockets of hail and even an isolated tornado. The tornado risk is very low at this time. We will monitor this weather situation for you very carefully overnight tonight for sure.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of East Texas under a SLIGHT RISK, or a 15-percent chance for significant severe weather until the front moves through your area. If there are any watches and/or warnings, we will let you know. Once the cold front moves through your area late tonight/early Saturday morning, the storm risk will end, and the cooler air will spill into East Texas. Windy and chilly on Saturday. The high for Saturday will be just after midnight tonight, and the low will be just before midnight tomorrow night. We will be here.

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

KLTV COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
WNONA HS THREAT
Whitehouse ISD
June ransomware attack may have revealed Whitehouse ISD students’ info
Legends Barber College becomes the first East Texas accredited school.
Legends Barber College becomes the first East Texas accredited school
Boshears Center students enjoy ‘Trane Christmas’