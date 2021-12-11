Green Acres Baptist Church choir, orchestra prepare for Christmas program

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - There are just two more days until Christmas at Green Acres, NOEL: He Is Born.

It’s a musical performance by their choir and instrumental ensemble made up of more than 200 members of the choir and a 55 piece instrumental ensemble. They have spent the week practicing in the Green Acres Baptist Church worship hall.

November Roberts has been singing in the choir for a little over 17 years.

“I love the ministry that music is and how you can tell the story of Christ’s birth and then of course the redemption story,” she said. “It’s a way to tell the gospel through music and it ministers to people in a way that sometimes sermons don’t.”

Mike Parks is the worship pastor, and says he begins putting together the lineup in June. He said he’ll go away for about three days with 150 pieces of music.

“I go through every single one of them, I pray through them, and just ask God to give us the songs that he could use to impact people’s lives,” Parks said.

Roberts said they begin singing in August and work on a couple of songs each week. They’ve been separate from the orchestra and band until this week.

“We have tracks that we listen to. So, yes, some of the members read music, but also a lot of us just listen to the songs over and over again over those several months,” Roberts said.

The program isn’t possible without work from a lot of dedicated individuals.

“Then we start working with our lighting designers and our sound technicians, our television crews. That normally starts in September, if we use video elements it may start back in August. But we don’t get in this room until the week of the presentation.”

You can see the performances Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. There will also be a show on Monday at 7 p.m. at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler.

