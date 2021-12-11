Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Founder of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine dies at 96

(KOSA)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KLTV) - The man who was the founder of Texas high school football’s top magazine and a legendary sports journalist has died.

Dave Campbell died at his home in his native Waco Friday, according to the magazine’s website, texasfootball.com.

Campbell was founder and editor in chief of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine, which launched in 1960 and is still going strong. He was a former president of the Football Writers of America, and the longtime Southwest sectional representative for the Heisman Trophy committee. He was an inductee into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame, and was the sports editor of the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Campbell also had a hand in moving the Texas Sports Hall of Fame from Grand Prairie to Waco to save it from its demise, the website stated.

Campbell, a Baylor graduate, was married for 70 years to his college sweetheart, Reba, who died in January 2020.

Campbell is survived by his two daughters, his sister, and three adult grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

Kayleigh Wagnon
Pair of Hudson athletes sign college letters of intent
Comeback falls short in state semifinals for Timpson, Mount Vernon
Comeback falls short in state semifinals for Timpson, Mount Vernon
Coach Therwanger spoke with KTRE Sports Director after tonight's loss.
WATCH: Post-game interview with Timpson Coach Kerry Therwanger
MT VERNON BROCK
Comeback falls short in state semifinals for Mount Vernon