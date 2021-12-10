WebXtra: Longview seminar details risk factors for human trafficking

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Greater Longview United Way on Friday held a seminar on the crime of human trafficking and how people are victimized by it.

The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others. Significant risk factors include recent migration or relocation, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with the child welfare system and being a runaway or homeless youth. Often, traffickers identify and leverage their victims’ vulnerabilities in order to create dependency. Longview United Way Director Evan Dolive and Longview Police detective Debra Stiles talk on the subject.

