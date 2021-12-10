Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: Longview seminar details risk factors for human trafficking

The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable...
The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Greater Longview United Way on Friday held a seminar on the crime of human trafficking and how people are victimized by it.

The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable than others. Significant risk factors include recent migration or relocation, substance use, mental health concerns, involvement with the child welfare system and being a runaway or homeless youth. Often, traffickers identify and leverage their victims’ vulnerabilities in order to create dependency. Longview United Way Director Evan Dolive and Longview Police detective Debra Stiles talk on the subject.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

James Cruse
Lufkin police: Teen critically injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
Smith County grand jury indicts 2 men injured in gunfight
Supply chain issues hold up Marshall outdoor warning systems repair
The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable...
WebXtra: United Way trafficking