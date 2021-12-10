Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
USPS reminds East Texans of important holiday mailing deadlines

By Blake Holland
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The holiday mail rush is on in East Texas, and some very important U.S. Postal Service mailing deadlines are fast-approaching.

On Thursday morning, it was difficult to find a lull in business at Tyler’s Azalea Station post office. And while things are already busy, Tyler Postmaster Michael Arrambidez said it will ramp up.

“Next week, Dec. 13 - Dec. 18, will be our busiest mailing, shipping and delivery week of the year,” he said.

Arrambidez said they’ve already seen a steady increase of customers in their Tyler post office lobbies and in actual mail.

“We’ve already had a 20 percent increase in parcels from last year,” he said.

To help deal with the holiday rush, 40 seasonal workers are now on the job at Tyler post offices. And to help avoid the delays seen last year, Arrambidez said USPS has made a significant investment in both workers and equipment.

“This is our season,” Arrambidez said. “This is what we do. This is what we do best.”

2021 Holiday Shipping Dates for Lower 48 States

(Recommended send-by dates for expected delivery before Dec. 25)

USPS Retail Ground Service: Dec. 15

First-Class Mail Service: Dec. 17

Priority Mail Service: Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express Service: Dec. 23

