Tyler woman indicted in gas station stabbing

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County grand jury indicted a Tyler woman accused of an early morning gas station stabbing.

Yesenia Bailon, 19, is accused of stabbing a person at at a gas station located at 2715 WNW Loop 323 in Tyler on Aug. 20. The victim was in critical condition when transported to UT Health East Texas but did not die. The grand jury handed an indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Oct. 21.

Bailon is currently being held in the Smith County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.