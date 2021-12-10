Texan accused of role in Capitol breach while holding a beer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - A North Texas man has been arrested after federal authorities accused him of participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol while holding a beer.

A criminal complaint unsealed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Thomas Paul Conover of unlawfully entering and demonstrating inside the Capitol and disorderly conduct. He remains free on his own recognizance. His attorney didn’t immediately return a message Thursday seeking comment.

The complaint alleges Conover not only participated in the Capitol incursion, he also posted photos and video on his Facebook page of his participation, some with him holding a beer can.

He’s also been identified on security video.

