Taxes, tax law changes will follow holiday season

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - One legislative special session after another placed a delay in disseminating new tax law information to chief appraisers. Consequently, taxpayers may not be aware of changes that could impact their tax statements.

The Grinch attempts to put a damper on the holidays. If he doesn’t succeed, there are always property taxes to bring spirits down.

“Penalty and interest start February 1. And that’s all across Texas. It’s one of those state laws,” said Jason Malott, the interim chief appraiser in Nacogdoches County.

They are state laws like the ones found in “Texas Property Tax Law Changes,” a book Malott and other appraisers statewide are expected to read and know.

“There was 35 pages worth of new laws that affect appraisal districts or property taxes, one of the other. They are two different things, but they work hand and hand,” said the appraisal district’s 9-year employee.

One law allows new homeowners that qualify for homestead exemptions immediate eligibility to receive the property tax breaks, instead of having to wait until January of the next year.

" It’s the people who bought maybe a brand-new house that they didn’t live in on January 1 under the old law, they wouldn’t get a homestead for this year. But as this law is coming into effect it will get pro-rated from the date, they move in for the remainder of the year to be a pro-rated homestead going forward,” Malott explained.

The result of a second law came in the mail months ago, but was widely ignored, Malott said. It deals with tax transparency.

“The basic information on that postcard is a website that they can go to and look up what their potential taxes will be depending on what tax rate gets adopted,” Malott said.

The idea behind it is to help property owners budget for taxes or help them decide if a protest is in order.

This year, property values climbed across the state.

In Nacogdoches County, the total tax levy for 2021 is $75 million which includes the city, county, and all the school districts.

“Just because values increase doesn’t mean the county or the city is going to get any more money,” Malott noted.

Tax rates are adjusted, up or down, to balance budgets.

Chief appraisers in Texas are still waiting for volume two of “Texas Property Tax Law Changes.” Those are the laws passed in the third legislative session.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.