Supply chain issues hold up Marshall outdoor warning systems repair

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - FROM THE CITY OF MARSHALL:

On November 17, 2021, the City of Marshall Emergency Management Department determined two of the seven sirens located within the city were in need of repairs. The locations of the defective sirens are Key Street and Speed Street.

Diagnoses of the issues determined and the necessary parts needed for repairs have been ordered. However, those parts are being affected by the supply chain issues that currently exist in our country. Repairs to the sirens will be made as swiftly as possible once the needed parts are on hand.

The Outdoor Warning System is one tool the City of Marshall Emergency Management Department utilizes as a part of our severe weather warning system. It is intended to be used for outside notification only, and should not be solely relied upon for notifications of severe weather. When inclement weather is approaching and in the event of a siren malfunction, we urge all citizens, especially those located near Key Street and Speed Street, to continue to rely on local weather stations, internet, and radio broadcasts for pertinent information in case a warning is issued.

Additional Information Resources:

NWS Shreveport Contact Numbers: 318-636-7345 or 318-631-3669 M-F (8AM - 4PM)NWS Shreveport Webpage: http://www.weather.gov/shvNWS Shreveport Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/NWSShreveportNWS Shreveport Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/NWSShreveport

NWS Shreveport YouTube Channel: http://www.youtube.com/NWSShreveport

NWS Storm Prediction Center: http://www.spc.noaa.gov

Sign up for Weather Alerts: https://inws.ncep.noaa.gov/

The City of Marshall appreciates your continued patience throughout this process.

