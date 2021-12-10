June ransomware attack may have revealed Whitehouse ISD students’ info

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - Almost six months after a ransomware attack on Whitehouse ISD, the district has sent letters to parents notifying them that some students’ personal information may have been compromised.

The letter, dated December 3, reads in part:

“Your minor child’s name, social security number, health information and date of birth may have been impacted. As an added precaution, we have arranged to have Kroll provide identity monitoring services for 24 months at no cost to you.”

The ransomware attack happened in June of this year. Parents of both current and former students received letters saying their students’ information may have been compromised.

We have reached out to the district but have not heard back.

