Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shooting threat

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a 17-year-old Winona High School student in connection with allegations that he threatened to shoot some of his fellow students.

Tyler Auston Tate, of Winona, is still being held in the Smith County Jail on a terroristic threat charge. His bond amount has been set at $1 million.

According to a press release, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received an anonymous tip on Dec. 8 about the threat of a school shooting at an unknown date and time in the Tyler-Smith County area.

The information was assigned to the FBI’s Tyler division and SCSO investigators, the press release stated.

A Smith County Investigator and two FBI agents responded to Winona High School where they met with school administrators,” the press release stated. “Through their initial investigation, they were able to identify the suspect as Tyler Auston Tate – 17, a 10th-grade student at Winona High School. Evidence was gathered, including documentation of credible threats of death and/or serious bodily injury to individual students at the high school.”

At that point, SCSO investigators prepared an arrest warrant and presented it to State District Judge Austin Jackson. The judge then issued an arrest warrant for a third-degree felony terroristic threat and set the bond amount at $1 million.

Once they had the warrant, SCSO investigators went to Tate’s place of employment on State Highway 271 North in Smith County and arrested him. He was then taken to the county jail.

