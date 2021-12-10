Smith County grand jury indicts 2 men injured in gunfight

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two men alleged to be involved in a July gunfight have been indicted each on a county of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Jesse Hasten, 29, of Mineola, and Matthew Aric Jones, 23, of Lindale, were indicted on Oct. 14, each given a $300,000 bond amount for their respective charge.

On Friday, July 23, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 12:03 a.m. about a shooting that had just occurred in the 19200 block of CR 447 near Van. The caller told the dispatcher that one person had been shot at that location, and a suspect had fled the scene in a white Ford Crown Victoria.

When SCSO deputies and Van police officers arrived at the scene, they found a gunshot victim, who was later identified as Hasten, in the residence. Deputies and police offices administered first aid until paramedics with UT Health EMS go to that location. Hasten was taken to UT Health – Tyler for treatment.

Approximately 30 minutes later, information was received that a gunshot victim had checked himself into the emergency room at UT Health Quitman. This individual was identified as Matthew Aric Jones and he had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. Upon the arrival of Wood County Sheriff’s Deputies, Jones allegedly fled the hospital on foot.

Later, Wood County Sheriff’s Office deputies found s silver Ford Crown Victoria that Jones had used in the parking lot.

Authorities believe Hasten and Jones got into an argument at the residence on CR 447, and it turned into a gun battle.

