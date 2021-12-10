Slain Texas cop remembered for faith, love of family

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) - A suburban Dallas police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in a supermarket parking lot was remembered Thursday for his devotion to his family, faith and job.

Mesquite police Officer Richard Houston, who was 46, was fatally shot on Dec. 3. Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral Thursday for the married father of three children in nearby Rockwall.

Mesquite Assistant Police Chief Doug Yates said Houston spent an entire shift praying after a colleague died of cancer.

And Yates said that while clearing out Houston’s squad car after his death, he found Houston’s Bible.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.