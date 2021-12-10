Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA assistant football coaches leaving for new jobs at Louisiana Tech

Coach JaMarkus McFarland
Coach JaMarkus McFarland(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - New Louisiana Tech head coach Sonny Cumbie must have been impressed when SFA nearly beat his former team, Texas Tech back in September. In the past 24 hours, two SFA assistant coaches have been announced as part of his new coaching staff in Ruston.

Former SFA Defensive Coordinator Scott Power will assume the same role at LA Tech. He had been the DC at SFA for three seasons under head coach Colby Carthel. Power’s defense at SFA this past year was ranked No.1 in conference play in scoring defense, total defense, takeaways, sacks and opponent third down conversion percentage.

JaMarkus McFarland is also joining Power at La Tech after three years at SFA. McFarland will be the defensive line coach for the Bulldogs. McFarland’s coaching helped SFA be ranked No.3 in the country this past season in sacks. The three starting lineman for the Lumberjacks combined for 27 sacks.

Power and McFarland will help the Bulldogs return to success after a 3-9 season this year. The two will also be valuable in the recruiting game. The two have been part of two top 5 FCS recruiting classes.

