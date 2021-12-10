Sen. Hughes says Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling affirms sanctity of life, state sovereignty

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding the abortion law he authored, Dist. 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said the justices affirmed two conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states.

“By leaving in place the Texas Heartbeat Law today, the Supreme Court affirmed two fundamental conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states, Hughes said. “Today’s ruling preserves the heart of the law and ensures that doctors who perform illegal abortions are held accountable, and that little unborn babies will get a chance to live this beautiful life. This is a total victory for life, and it is long overdue.”

The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks. Opponents of the controversial legislation argued that it is often before many women even know they are pregnant.

According to an Associated Press story, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling was met with dismay by abortion-rights supporters.

Five conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed a majority to limit who can be sued by abortion clinics, according to the AP story.

“Texas licensing officials may be sued, but not state court judges, court clerks, or state Attorney General Ken Paxton, the court ruled,” the Associated Press story stated. “That seems to leave people free, under the unusual structure of the Texas law, to sue abortion clinics and anyone else who ‘aids or abets’ an abortion performed after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant.”

The U.S. Supreme Court acted more than a month after hearing arguments over the law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest, the AP story stated.

The law has been in place for about three months, since Sept. 1. The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide has stood since 1973.

