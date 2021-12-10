Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sen. Hughes says Supreme Court’s recent abortion ruling affirms sanctity of life, state sovereignty

State Senator Byran Hughes has announced his plans to seek re-election. (Source:...
State Senator Byran Hughes has announced his plans to seek re-election. (Source: senate.texas.gov)(senate.texas,gov)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling upholding the abortion law he authored, Dist. 1 State Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, said the justices affirmed two conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states.

“By leaving in place the Texas Heartbeat Law today, the Supreme Court affirmed two fundamental conservative principles: the sanctity of life and the sovereignty of states, Hughes said. “Today’s ruling preserves the heart of the law and ensures that doctors who perform illegal abortions are held accountable, and that little unborn babies will get a chance to live this beautiful life. This is a total victory for life, and it is long overdue.”

The law, which was signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks. Opponents of the controversial legislation argued that it is often before many women even know they are pregnant.

According to an Associated Press story, the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling was met with dismay by abortion-rights supporters.

Five conservative justices, including three appointed by former President Donald Trump, formed a majority to limit who can be sued by abortion clinics, according to the AP story.

“Texas licensing officials may be sued, but not state court judges, court clerks, or state Attorney General Ken Paxton, the court ruled,” the Associated Press story stated. “That seems to leave people free, under the unusual structure of the Texas law, to sue abortion clinics and anyone else who ‘aids or abets’ an abortion performed after cardiac activity is detected in an embryo, around six weeks and before some women know they’re pregnant.”

The U.S. Supreme Court acted more than a month after hearing arguments over the law, which makes no exceptions for rape or incest, the AP story stated.

The law has been in place for about three months, since Sept. 1. The Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide has stood since 1973.

Click here to read the Associated Press story.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

James Cruse
Lufkin police: Teen critically injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large
Pictured are Jesse Hasten (left) and Matthew Jones. (Source: Smith County sheriff's Office)
Smith County grand jury indicts 2 men injured in gunfight
Supply chain issues hold up Marshall outdoor warning systems repair
The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable...
WebXtra: Longview seminar details risk factors for human trafficking
The seminar focused on how human trafficking can happen to anyone but some are more vulnerable...
WebXtra: United Way trafficking