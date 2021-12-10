Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Potato-corn chowder with bacon by Mama Steph

Here's a quick and delicious meal idea to enjoy.
Here's a quick and delicious meal idea to enjoy.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This creamy, flavorful soup is quick to make, so dinner can be ready in no time.

Potato-corn chowder with bacon by Mama Steph

Ingredients

2 cans diced potatoes, drained

1 can cream style corn

12 ounces bacon, cooked and chopped (reserve 2 teaspoons of bacon grease to cook onion in)

1/2 medium onion, chopped small

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

1 cup chicken broth

1/2 cup heavy cream

1 cup milk

salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

Saute the bacon pieces in a soup pan over medium heat. When done, drain on paper towels. Reserve 2 teaspoons of the bacon grease.

Chop the onion, and add to the pan with the reserved bacon grease. Cook until onion is golden.

Add corn, potatoes, milk, cream, broth, bacon, onion, and celery seed.

Stir together over medium heat, allowing to get heated through. Taste, and add salt as needed.

Serve with pepper, shredded cheddar cheese, and extra bacon pieces.

Enjoy!

