Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody

Spring Hill ISD(Spring Hill ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An incident at Spring Hill High School on Thursday prompted police action, the superintendent says.

Superintendent Penny Fleet says the incident required coordinated action by district administration, the school resource officer and Longview Police Department. A spokesperson with Longview police said that a person was taken into custody on the campus of the high school, and a so-called ‘kill list’ was what prompted their investigation. No further details were shared by police or the district.

We have reached out to the district for further comment.

