Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy overnight tonight with a warm southwesterly breeze continuing. Some Patchy Fog is possible overnight as well as winds have settled a bit tonight. Cloudy skies are expected early on Friday, then a partly cloudy and very windy afternoon is expected. Winds out of the SW at 15-25 mph with gusts over 30 mph are possible. Once again, very warm and humid. There is a chance for a few record high temperatures either tied or broken on Friday afternoon. Much Cooler Temperatures are likely on Saturday and Sunday. A strong cold front is expected to pass through East Texas during the Pre-Dawn hours on Saturday allowing winds to shift out of the north, bringing in much cooler air back to ETX. As this cold front moves through, there is a chance for isolated strong/severe thunderstorms to occur. Most of the stronger storms are expected to remain south of I-20 and East of Hwy 69 during the morning. There is a SLIGHT RISK for significant severe weather in this area of ETX. that means a 15% chance for strong/severe storms with very gusty winds, some hail will be possible as well and even an isolated tornado to spin up. Most of the stronger storms are likely to occur East of the State Line in Louisiana and points NE. Much of East Texas is under a MARGINAL RISK for significant severe weather, which is a 5% chance for severe weather to occur. If/When these storms occur, it will be short lived as the front will march through very quickly. The front moves into the NW sections of ETX very late on Friday, then through the entire area by dawn on Saturday. Skies should gradually clear on Sat. afternoon with much cooler temps expected. Sunny and Chilly on Sunday. Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies are expected to occur for much of next week with temperatures warming once again.

