By Katie Vossler
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another warm start. Expect cloudy skies and a little bit of mist or drizzle this morning. Some clearing is possible this afternoon. Temperatures today will reach near 80 degrees, which could be record high temperatures in many places. An isolated shower or two is possible this afternoon, but the main chance for rain will come overnight with the cold front. Expect a line of showers and thunderstorms to develop along the front right over East Texas after midnight tonight. Brief heavy rainfall, gusty winds and small hail are possible with these storms. Rain will end before daybreak Saturday and clouds will begin to clear Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will struggle to reach near 60 degrees with blustery north winds Saturday. More sunshine but still cool on Sunday.

