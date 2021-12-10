Lufkin police: Teen critically injured before kidnapping remains in ICU, suspect still at large

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - FROM LUFKIN POLICE DEPARTMENT:

AGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING UPDATE: The Lufkin teen injured by a wanted fugitive who kidnapped the teen’s mother and younger brother yesterday remains in critical condition in an out-of-town hospital. The fugitive, 35-year-old James Cruse, remains at large and is believed to be in the Dallas area.

The teen, Caleb Blake, 17, made it through surgery to stop a severe brain bleed, but he remains in the intensive care unit, according to his mother, Brandi Davis.

Cruse kidnapped Davis and her other son, 8-year-old son Jordan, following the incident in which he critically injured Blake. Davis managed to get away from Cruse several hours later after he drove them to the Dallas/Ft. Worth area.

Lufkin Police detectives met Davis at a North Dallas police department yesterday afternoon to take her statement.

Davis told detectives she had been dating Cruse for roughly three months. She said that an argument began between her and Cruse around 6 a.m. yesterday at her home in the 400 block of Cousart Street. She said she believes Blake woke to the sound of Cruse hitting her glass vanity. Davis said Blake then came to check on her and attempted to intervene.

She said Blake was going to a neighbor’s home to call for help when Cruse attacked him in the street. Davis told detectives that Cruse struck Blake in the head with the butt of a pistol. At one point the pistol discharged, getting the attention of neighbors who witnessed part of the attack and called 911. Neighbors believed Blake had been shot because he was bleeding from the head.

Blake then borrowed a neighbor’s truck and drove to a friend’s home. The friend took him to a local hospital where his condition declined to critical by late morning.

Davis told detectives that after Cruse attacked Blake, she and her younger son got in her vehicle and attempted to leave. She said that is when Cruse stepped in front of the vehicle with the pistol and told her she wasn’t going anywhere. She said he then got into the driver’s seat, forcing her into the passenger seat.

After driving around Angelina County for a short time, she said, Cruse headed to the Dallas area. Davis said Cruse told her he needed to get home to Dallas.

Davis told detectives that when they reached south Dallas, Cruse stopped the vehicle. She said he told her he was “home” and after he got out of the vehicle, she drove away.

Dallas-area law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for Cruse. His last known location was near Oak Cliff.

Cruse is a black male, 5′9, 189 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including drama masks on either side of his neck. Cruse should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.

Cruse has a lengthy criminal history with charges including injury to a child, arson, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest. He was sentenced to four years in prison on the injury to a child charged in 2017. That sentence expired in April of this year.

Cruse will have three felony warrants out of Lufkin Police Department, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

The incident remains under investigation.

