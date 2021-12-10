Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police officers receive life-saving awards for helping accidental gunshot victim

Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop presents Officer Eric Wilson and officer Edward Buckner with...
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop presents Officer Eric Wilson and officer Edward Buckner with the department's Life-Saving Award. (Source: Longview Police Department Facebook page)(Longview Police Department Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two Longview police officers received life-saving awards Thursday in connection to their efforts in helping a man who had accidentally shot himself.

According to a post on the Longview Police Department Facebook page, the incident occurred on Aug. 13. Officer Eric Wilson made a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving erratically.

Officer Edward Buckner responded in a backup role.

When Wilson spoke to the driver, he saw that the man had blood on his hands. At that point, Wilson had the man get out of his vehicle and saw that he was bleeding profusely from a gunshot wound to his leg, the Facebook post stated.

Wilson applied a tourniquet, and Buckner put pressure on the wound, the Facebook post stated. EMS personnel arrived on the scene a short time later and took the driver to a local hospital.

“It was determined that the driver had accidentally shot himself, suffering life-threatening stories,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post stated that the victim would have likely had a much different outcome if it had not been for the officers’ life-saving efforts.

Longview Police Department Chief Mike Bishop presented each officer with the Life-Saving Award on Thursday.

