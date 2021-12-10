Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Judge: Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism not valid

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on...
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term as activists demonstrate on the plaza, in Washington, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Arguments are planned for December challenging Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Supreme Court's major decisions over the last half-century that guarantee a woman's right to an abortion nationwide. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has ruled the enforcement scheme behind the nation’s strictest abortion law is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place.

State District Judge David Peeples of Austin on Thursday side-stepped the broader legality of the Texas law known as Senate Bill 8.

The law bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks and before some women know they are even pregnant.

Planned Parenthood celebrated the ruling but said abortion services still remain “virtually inaccessible” in Texas.

The ruling in state court has no bearing on the broader and higher-stakes case before the Supreme Court, which has shown no urgency in making a ruling.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
A head-on crash in Overton has claimed the life of a Troup woman.
Troup woman killed in head-on crash
Det. Josh Hill of the Smith County Sheriff's Office takes the stand in day three of the murder...
Martin Reynolds murder trial day 3: Jury finds Whitehouse man guilty of murder in Tyler man’s shooting death
Tony Cruz died in 2018 when his motorcycle hit a fallen tree in Smith County.
Attorneys question whether backhoe strike was responsible for death of Tyler man on motorcycle
Texas Lottery director of media relations Lauren Callahan talks on how gifting to children can...
Texas Lottery warns against gifting lotto tickets to children

Latest News

Tax Law
Tax Laws
12-09-21 6PM News Part 1
12-09-21 6PM News Part 1
Holiday Mail Rush
Holiday Mail Rush
Feral Hogs
Harrison County Feral Hogs
DWIS Due To Pandemic
DWIS Due To Pandemic