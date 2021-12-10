Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

Dr. Ed discusses possible changes in vaccines, boosters, antibody treatments for omicron variant
Tyler Tate (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shooting threat
The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches
Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches
Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches
Texas Governor candidate Beto O’Rourke makes campaign stop in Nacogdoches