Henderson County grand jury indicts 4 arrested in illegal gaming raid

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - A Henderson County grand jury has indicted four of the five people who were arrested after a raid on an illegal gaming business in the Cedar Creek Lake area.

When Henderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on a business between Payne Springs and Caney City in October, they arrested five people and seized about $65,000 in cash and approximately 50 gaming machines.

According to the list of grand jury indictments posted on the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office Facebook page Friday, Kimberly Venn, 53, of Eustace, Bradley Winkles, 49, of Eustace, Alvina Disotell Warren, 67, of Mabank, and Melissa Ann Garland, 41, of Kemp, were all indicted on engaging in organized criminal activity charges. Venn and Winkles were also indicted on possession of controlled substance charges.

Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the search warrant was executed following an investigation that lasted several weeks.

“I’m hoping the word will get out that we’re no longer investigating these as misdemeanors and the DA has been successful in prosecuting these as felonies,” Hillhouse said in a previous East Texas News story.

In a previous story, Hillhouse said Venn was caught with a large amount of drugs. He said he believes drugs were likely being dealt out of the business.

