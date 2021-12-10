Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Partly to Mostly Cloudy skies through this afternoon, then mostly cloudy to cloudy skies overnight and most of Saturday morning before the skies begin to clear. There is a chance for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms very late tonight/early on Saturday morning (Pre-Dawn) across portions of East Texas. Best chances will likely be over the southern 1/2 of East Texas, south of Hwy 79 or a Palestine to Carthage line. Gusty, thunderstorm winds, of 50-60 mph will be possible in the strongest storms with some pockets of hail and even an isolated tornado. The tornado risk is very low at this time. We will monitor this weather situation for you very carefully overnight tonight...for sure. If there are any watches and/or warnings, we will let you know. Once the cold front moves through your area late tonight/early Saturday morning, the storm risk will end, and the cooler air will spill into East Texas. Windy and Chilly on Saturday. The high for Saturday will be just after midnight tonight and the low will be just before midnight tomorrow night. A cold start to Sunday before another warming trend begins. A few showers are possible on Thursday and Friday of next week. Please remain Weather Alert this evening and overnight tonight. We will be here.

