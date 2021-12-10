Comeback falls short in state semifinals for Timpson, Mount Vernon

(KLT/KTRE) - The 2020-21 season is over for two teams after Thursday night.

Mount Vernon fell to the Brock Eagles in overtime. Final score was 35 - 28.

Timpson played Shiner High School Comanches, and lost 35 - 28, as well.

Check out these videos for highlights and a post-game interview with Timpson Coach Kerry Therwanger.

Highlights from the Mount Vernon state semi-final game:

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.