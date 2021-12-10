Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lufkin will make water meter improvements

bill increases
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Some water customers in Lufkin will see an increase in their water bill due to an issue with antiquated meters that weren’t capturing the full use total.

City Manager Bruce Green says there will be no change in rates or additional charges. Most of the cases have to do with the difference between meters that need to be physically checked and those that can be digitally checked.

“We’re at about a 90% efficiency rate right now,” said Green. “We are going to go all the way up nearly to 99%, so some of our citizens are already capturing their water usage correctly. You won’t see anything with those.”

Green says the actual changing of meters is likely to occur sometime in February.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

