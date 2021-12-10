Carthage Fire, Police Departments compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the Carthage Fire Department and the Carthage Police Department competed against each other in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Once a person gives blood, that person informs a vote taker which organization that they gave blood to. It is a way for both departments to help support the community and Carter Blood Care.

“We are all here for the same reason. Fire department, police department, emergency responders, we are all here to help the community and this is just the way that hosting this here at our location, that the community can come back and support us,” said Fire Marshal Randy Liedtke.

There is a 1-1 record so whoever comes out on top, will have those bragging rights.

