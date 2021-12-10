Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Carthage Fire, Police Departments compete in Battle of the Badges blood drive

Battle of the Badges blood drive
Battle of the Badges blood drive((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - For the third year in a row, the Carthage Fire Department and the Carthage Police Department competed against each other in the Battle of the Badges blood drive.

Once a person gives blood, that person informs a vote taker which organization that they gave blood to. It is a way for both departments to help support the community and Carter Blood Care.

“We are all here for the same reason. Fire department, police department, emergency responders, we are all here to help the community and this is just the way that hosting this here at our location, that the community can come back and support us,” said Fire Marshal Randy Liedtke.

There is a 1-1 record so whoever comes out on top, will have those bragging rights.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spring Hill ISD
Person with alleged ‘kill list’ at Spring Hill High School in custody
Robert Eckert III, 38, of Athens
Man arrested following shooting death, hostage standoff in Anderson County
Martin Reynolds Jr. (Source: Smith County Judicial records)
Murder trial day 4: Martin Reynolds sentenced to 16 years for 2nd degree murder
Jordan Davis, Brandi Davis, James Cruse.
Lufkin police: Mother, child escaped safely, kidnapper still at large
Christopher Earl (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Flint man gets life sentence for murdering stepfather

Latest News

Boshears Center students enjoy ‘Trane Christmas’
Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop presents Officer Eric Wilson and officer Edward Buckner with...
Longview police officers receive life-saving awards for helping accidental gunshot victim
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith gives an update on a teen arrested in connection with a school...
WebXtra: Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrest Winona teen in connection to school shoo
Yesenia Bailon (seen in this July 8, 2021 mugshot) was arrested Friday on suspicion she stabbed...
Tyler woman indicted in gas station stabbing